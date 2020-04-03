Coronavirus: Public swimming pools, golf country clubs, gyms, fitness studios to close for a month

SINGAPORE - Sports will officially grind to a halt in Singapore for four weeks from April 7 to May 4, as the Government implements an elevated set of safe distancing measures as a "circuit breaker to pre-empt the trend of increasing local transmission of Covid-19".

On top of other measures, the multi-ministry task force announced on Friday (April 3) that sports and recreation facilities, such as public swimming pools, country clubs, gyms and fitness studios will be closed.

All recreational facilities in hotels will also be closed.

While public parks and open-air stadiums will remain open, the task force reminded the public to practise safe distancing even in open spaces.

It added: "Members of the public who need to exercise should do so on their own, around their immediate neighbourhood in open, uncrowded places."

In March, bowling centres and billiard halls had already stopped operating, while the public was also discouraged from playing team sports.

Before the latest directive, local golf clubs were experiencing a surge in traffic.

The 2018 Singapore Golf Industry Report noted there were 46,000 golfers that held membership to the 12 private country clubs here and 55 per cent of them were over the age of 55.