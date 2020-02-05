Coronavirus: Over 15 sports events in China cancelled or postponed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The coronavirus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year has killed 490 people and infected over 24,000 in China.

Some 25 countries have also confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Over 15 sports events scheduled to be held in the country have since been postponed or cancelled due to the virus.

ATHLETICS

The World Athletics Indoor Championships, which had been scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers to settle on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

The Asian Athletics Association cancelled its Feb 12-13 indoor championships in Hangzhou.

FOOTBALL

Australian officials are seeking to reschedule Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Champions League matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China.

Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were due to play Perth Glory and Sydney FC next week.

A four-team women's Olympic qualifying tournament involving China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand was moved from Wuhan and rearranged to be held in Australia by the AFC.

Organisers were also forced to change the match schedule after China's team, which arrived in Australia on Jan 29, was placed in quarantine in Brisbane until after Wednesday (Feb 5).

The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

MOTOR RACING

The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya on March 21.

The move puts Formula One in the spotlight, with Shanghai due to host the Chinese Grand Prix on April 19.

TENNIS

The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan.

But the Feb 4-8 event was later postponed after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

BADMINTON

The Feb 25-March 1 China Masters tournament in Hainan was postponed after several players withdrew. The Badminton World Federation said it hoped the flagship Badminton Asia Championships could still go ahead in Wuhan from April 21-26.

BOXING

The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan was cancelled. It will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.

BASKETBALL

The International Basketball Federation moved the Feb 6-9 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to be held in Foshan to Belgrade.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifying match between China and Malaysia, to be held in Foshan on Feb 24, will be rescheduled.

GOLF

The elite women's LPGA golf tour cancelled the March 5-8 Blue Bay tournament to be held on Hainan.

The PGA Tour Series-China moved its Feb. 25-28 global qualifying tournament to Lagoi, Indonesia, from Haikou, China.

SKIING

Skiing's governing body cancelled the Feb 15-16 World Cup in Yanqing.

X-GAMES

The first winter X-Games scheduled to be held in China, in the Hebei province from Feb 21-23, was postponed.