Coronavirus: Out of water but still paddling with Virtual Dragon Boat Challenge

SINGAPORE - With races for the Dragon Boat Festival on June 25 cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, paddlers can still compete virtually in the comfort of their homes.

The Virtual Dragon Boat Challenge 2020 is a charity event organised by Dragon Boat Innovate on June 27 for six-member teams to compete online in a series of physical tasks and mental challenges.

Proceeds from the event will go to environmental organisation Waterways Watch Society, in support of its conservation and sustainability efforts for Singapore's waterways.

"With the whole Covid-19 situation now, many people are unmotivated and low in morale so as a leader, I had to find ways to keep my peers motivated," said 32-year-old Jason Chen, founder and business director of Dragon Boat Innovate.

"By playing team building games online, I realised that it has helped with the morale and motivation of my team and I thought that it would benefit the community as well."

While no further details of the physical challenges were provided, participants will be able to pit themselves against others in exercises that are similar to HIIT workouts, said the organisers. The teams' knowledge of dragon boat racing rules, among others, will also be put to the test.

A mass challenge at the end of the contest will see participants paddling virtually together.

Those who are keen on the Virtual Dragon Boat Challenge can sign up at this website for a fee of $10 per person. Registration closes on June 19.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself