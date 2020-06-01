Coronavirus: Olympics-bound TeamSG athletes can resume training from Tuesday under 'controlled conditions'

SINGAPORE - National athletes who have qualified or are close to qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be allowed to resume training "under controlled conditions" at selected venues from Tuesday, said national sport agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Monday (June 1).

As Singapore enters Phase 1 of the post-circuit breaker period, SportSG said it would "ensure the implementation of safe management measures at designated training venues to ensure the safety of athletes, training personnel and the community".

However, it did not spell out what the "controlled conditions" or safe distancing measures entailed.

During the circuit breaker period, which started on April 7 and ends on Monday (June 1), national athletes have had to train mostly in the confines of their homes following the closure of sports facilities such as stadiums, sports halls and swimming pools.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed to next year in light of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Olympics, which had been scheduled to be held from July 24-Aug 9 this year, will now take place from July 23-August 8 next year. The Aug 25-Sept 6 Paralympics is now scheduled for Aug 24-Sept 5 next year.

Swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, diver Jonathan Chan and gymnast Tan Sze En have earned their spots at the quadrennial Games while Singapore will also be represented in sailing, shooting and table tennis.