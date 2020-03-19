Coronavirus: National School Games suspended till after June holidays

SINGAPORE - The National School Games (NSG) will continue to be suspended till the end of the June school holidays, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (March 19).

In addition, co-curricular activities (CCAs) would be suspended for two weeks when schools reopen next Monday (March 23) following the ongoing week-long March holiday break.

The announcement of the NSG is part of the MOE's latest and broader set of enhanced precautionary measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

These include the issuance of a 14-day Leave of Absence to students and staff of schools, preschools and student care centres who have been out of Singapore from March 14, which was the start of the March school holidays.

Day zero of the 14 days will commence from the date of their return to Singapore.

In its press release, the MOE said: "This would better ensure our schools, pre-schools and student care centres remain a safe environment for our students and staff."

After Singapore upped its disease outbreak response to the coronavirus to code orange on Feb 7, the Ministry decided to suspend the NSG till the end of the March school holiday.

An estimated 60,000 student-athletes were supposed to compete across 29 sports in this year's NSG, which started in January and was scheduled to end in August.

Sports like tennis, badminton, floorball and football were in the midst of their seasons and were halted.

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected over 207,000 people and killed more than 8,700 worldwide. Singapore had 313 confirmed cases as of Wednesday night.