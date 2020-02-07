Coronavirus: National School Games and other external school activities suspended until March

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Friday (Feb 7) that all external school activities and inter-school activities will be suspended until the end of the March school holidays as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

"These will include the National School Games as well as other activities such as Learning Journeys," said an MOE spokesman in a media statement.

"These additional measures are intended to help schools minimise exposure of students to the public and avoid mixing of students across schools."

The announcement comes shortly after Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up a level to Orange as the coronavirus spread further within the country, with three new cases of unknown origin announced , including a junior college teacher.

The emphasis will now be on "aggressively trying to stop or limit further spread", according to the Ministry of Health's pandemic readiness and preparedness plan. Code Orange is one step below Red, which signifies an out-of-control pandemic.

The MOE spokesman added that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with schools, parents and the community.

"We have rolled out an educational package to teach students about the virus transmission and what they can do to prevent it," said the spokesman.

"We also urge all school students and staff to continue practising good personal hygiene, which has become extremely important.

"This includes washing their hands frequently with soap, wearing a surgical mask if they have a cough or runny nose to prevent infecting others, and seeing a doctor if they are sick and returning to school only when fully recovered."