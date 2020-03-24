Coronavirus: Joseph Schooling says decision to postpone 2020 Tokyo Olympics is the 'right move'

SINGAPORE - Olympic champion Joseph Schooling says the decision by organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Games to postpone the event to 2021 is the "right move".

On Tuesday (March 24), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the Games, which were scheduled from July 24-Aug 9, would be delayed till no later than the summer of next year due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe and infected over 377,000, while claiming over 16,000 lives.

The decision followed a telephone call between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It will be the first time the Olympics are postponed although the Games have been cancelled in 1916, 1940 and 1944 during the two world wars.

The organisers had come under increasing pressure to postpone the Games with major sporting nations such as the United States, Canada and Australia, as well as influential organisations like World Athletics, calling openly for a delay.

Schooling, who became Singapore's first Olympic gold medallist when he won the 100m butterfly in 2016, said in a statement: "I am pleased that the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee have come to a decision. This is undoubtedly a tough call but not an unexpected one. I believe this is the right move so as to not endanger the health and well-being of athletes and the public.

"As athletes, we need to focus on being prepared and giving ourselves the best possible chance of success at the largest sporting event in the world. This decision gives us clarity as we recalibrate and work out the best plan around the new dates of the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020."

He also expressed sympathy for those who have been affected by the upheaval around the world, with many athletes unable to train after their countries implemented lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease as well as officials in charge of putting the Games and teams together.

"My heart goes out to the working committee of the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020, the Singapore National Olympic Council and all affected athletes around the world."

The swimmer also expressed a belief that things would improve: "By keeping calm, staying united and being socially responsible, I believe we can overcome the challenging times ahead and beat the virus."