Japan minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at events ahead of Olympics

Large venues in Tokyo are now allowed only up to 5,000, or half their capacity.
Large venues in Tokyo are now allowed only up to 5,000, or half their capacity.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's minister in charge of coronavirus measures has proposed to limit spectators to 10,000 at major events, Jiji Press said on Wednesday (June 16), ahead of a decision scheduled for this month on domestic spectators for the summer Olympics.

Large venues in the capital, Tokyo, are now allowed only up to 5,000, or half their capacity as part of virus curbs that run until June 20, the prefecture's government says.

The Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, are set to start on July 23.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 