Japan minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at events ahead of Olympics

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's minister in charge of coronavirus measures has proposed to limit spectators to 10,000 at major events, Jiji Press said on Wednesday (June 16), ahead of a decision scheduled for this month on domestic spectators for the summer Olympics.

Large venues in the capital, Tokyo, are now allowed only up to 5,000, or half their capacity as part of virus curbs that run until June 20, the prefecture's government says.

The Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, are set to start on July 23.