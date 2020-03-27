Coronavirus: First major local competition in Singapore cancelled as Netball Super League is called off

SINGAPORE - The Netball Super League (NSL) has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Netball Singapore (NS) announced on Friday (March 27), making it the first major local competition to be called off.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had announced on Monday night that all sporting events, regardless of size, must be deferred or cancelled, with the measure taking effect until at least April 30.

In accordance with MOH's updated guidelines, the NSL was suspended indefinitely. The semi-finals and preliminary final were supposed to take place this weekend while the final was scheduled for next Saturday at Our Tampines Hub.

However, NS has decided to abort the competition completely after two round robin games, with chief executive Cyrus Medora saying: "While the current decision is that all sports stops until April 30, we understand that could very well be extended with the large number of Singapore citizens and long term residents still to return.

"The virus is still out of control in many countries too. In addition, there can be no club training at all until end April."

The results of the two round robin games, which started on Feb 8 and ended last Sunday, will be the final standing for the clubs for this year's competition.

As such, Sneakers Stingrays are champions, with Mission Mannas coming in as runners-up and Blaze Dolphins finishing third.

The Singapore Premier League football competition, along with all clubs' training sessions, was suspended on Tuesday.