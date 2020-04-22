Coronavirus: American football star Tom Brady kicked out of Tampa park closed due to Covid-19

MIAMI (AFP) - American football superstar Tom Brady was found exercising in a Florida city park closed due to the coronavirus and kicked out, the local mayor said.

Brady, 42, moved to Tampa recently after signing a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, closing a successful two-decade stint with the New England Patriots.

During a daily update Monday (April 20) on the virus, Tampa mayor Jane Castor said a warden spotted someone exercising alone in one of the city's parks, which are closed to prevent help curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

"She went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady," she said.

"Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles - until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve" the city said on its Twitter account.

Brady, married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced on March 20 that he was leaving the Patriots after winning a record six titles and signing a two-season contract with the Buccaneers, for which he was reported to earn US$50 million (S$71.5 million).

Meanwhile, his former teammate Rob Gronkowski has made a stunning return from retirement to be reunited with Brady at Tampa, reports said on Tuesday.

Hall of Fame shoo-in Gronkowski quit the National Football League (NFL) after playing a pivotal role in helping Brady and the Patriots win a record-equalling sixth Super Bowl title against the Los Angeles Rams last year.

The 30-year-old has often been linked to a return to the sport in the past year and had consistently refused to rule out ending his retirement for one last crack at the NFL.

Brady's departure from the Patriots to Tampa Bay has apparently persuaded the giant tight end to cut short his retirement.

Gronkowski still had one year left on his Patriots contract. New England has agreed to trade Gronkowski for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal to ESPN on Tuesday.

"Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season," Rosenhaus said. "He will honour his current contract at this time."

In nine seasons in the NFL, Gronkowski established himself as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, catching 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

He topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017 and made four Pro Bowls while establishing himself as one of Brady's most trustworthy targets.

The Patriots badly missed Gronkowski's presence last season, with an unconvincing offense exiting in the team's wild-card defeat to Tennessee.