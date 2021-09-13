Cooper 'nails it' for Wallabies in upset over Boks

GOLD COAST • Quade Cooper yesterday held his nerve to convert a last-gasp penalty on his international comeback to emerge as Australia's hero in a nail-biting 28-26 Rugby Championship upset of world champions South Africa.

The 33-year-old, in his first Test in four years, slotted an amazing eight-from-eight kicks to score 23 points in a triumphant return.

The Wallabies came into the match after three demoralising defeats by the All Blacks, but with Cooper back as playmaker, they proved a different team.

Playing his 71st Test, he provided attacking flair and authority to help steer them to victory against an experienced Springboks side, who beat Argentina twice last month following a series win against the British and Irish Lions.

After Australia took a 19-11 lead into the second half, the gutsy visitors battled back and were 26-25 in front with a minute left.

But they threw the game away with a needless penalty as the siren sounded and the unflappable Cooper stepped up to nail a long-range kick that sent the Robina Stadium crowd wild.

"It's a good bounce back, a good reply," said Michael Hooper, who equalled George Gregan's record for most Tests as Wallabies captain, after the flanker led the side for a 59th time.

On Cooper's match-winning penalty, he added: "Quade is a big-time player and he stepped up and said, 'I've got it' and he nailed it."

It was a much-needed win for coach Dave Rennie after thrice being pummelled by New Zealand in the space of a month as he continues building his young team towards the 2023 World Cup.

With Cooper on the field and Hooper tireless as ever, their discipline was better and the handling errors that marred their past performances improved.

"They played all the way to the end and they showed great fight," said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, whose side lost focus when the flanker was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous lifting tackle, which could have even been a red card.

"Our discipline wasn't good and we didn't take opportunities."

In the earlier Test, a rampant New Zealand scored five tries in a 39-0 victory over a defensively dogged Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash.

The scoreline did not fully reflect the All Blacks' dominance with the Pumas producing a heroic defensive effort that included more than 200 tackles.

Like in their last Test against South Africa, Argentina were ill-disciplined, giving away 18 penalties against New Zealand and leaving them no chance to establish any sort of footing.

"We're delighted. They're a tough team to play and history shows that they're hard to score tries against," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

"Clearly, we left a few opportunities on the park and some of our decision making, particularly in the second half, I think we got a little flustered in the attacking 22 and threw away a little bit."

New Zealand secured their third bonus point in as many matches to stay top of the championship table.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE