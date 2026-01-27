Cook goes full force in Ipoh with team of five

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Surfing Cloud (Uzair Sharudin) finishing the best in the Class 5B race (1,275m) at Sungai Besi on June 15, 2025.

Jan 27 Ipoh trackwork



For the 12-card meeting at the Perak Turf Club on Feb 1, the action began on the morning of Jan 27, when the bulk of Sunday’s runners strutted their stuff on the training track.

Among them was the tight team of five from trainer Stephen Cook’s yard, and they impressed when put through some serious work.

Flexi Lad ran the 600m in 38.4sec.

Surfing Cloud did the same trip in a similar time of 38.4sec while Xena, Ragnar and Let’s Come On Baby did not hold back.

Xena and Ragnar ran the distance in 36.1sec while Let’s Come On Baby breezed over the trip in 37.3sec.

Taking it from the top, Flexi Lad would have earned the thumbs up from his Australian trainer.

Down to contest the Class 4A race over 1,000m, Flexi Lad’s workout was an indication that he is ready for his first Malaysian win.

Out of action since July 19, 2025, the four-year-old son of Zousain showed his eagerness when winning a 1,000m trial on Jan 20. Hence, Flexi Lad could be the one racegoers should follow in that sharp sprint.

For nine-year-old mare Xena, who takes on rivals in the other Class 4A contest over 1,400m, she could make her presence felt.

Her last three runs were mediocre, but the daughter of Proisir is capable of better things.

Turn the pages back to Nov 9, 2025. She ran well in the Enrich Stakes A race (1,300m), finishing second to Arigato. Xena will appreciate the extra 100m on Feb 1.

Previously trained by Winson Cheng Han Yong, Surfing Cloud was a winner at Sungai Besi on June 15, 2025. The Astern five-year-old came close on Nov 16, 2025 in his first start in Ipoh when he finished a smack-up third behind Qiji Star.

Second-up in a 1,000m sprint on Jan 18 – his first run for Cook – Surfing Cloud ran home a comfortable all-the-way winner. On his workout, he could put together back-to-back wins.

As for Ragnar and Let’s Come On Baby, they look well-placed in Class 5 and deserve attention.

Outside of Cook’s runners, keep an eye on Salamence.

For a 10-year-old, he can still raise a pretty decent gallop. Trainer William Looi would have liked what he saw when his galloper reeled off the 600m in 37.3sec.

A son of Foxwedge, Salamence’s last four outings produced three seconds. That one on Dec 28, 2025 would have been painful for his connections.

That day, Salamence fought it out to the line – only to be beaten by a head in the Class 5A race over 1,400m. He finished second in a similar event at his last start over the same trip.

Looi has picked a winnable sort of race for the former Kranji galloper, who will be having his 82nd start. He deserves the cheer, whatever the outcome.