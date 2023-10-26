Converted winger Jordan feasts on tries to prove NZ critics wrong

PARIS - Those who criticised New Zealand coach Ian Foster for shifting fullback Will Jordan to the right wing have been left to eat their words as he has completed his transformation into an awe-inspiring try-scoring machine at the Rugby World Cup.

Jordan, whose career has been hampered by migraine-related issues, scored a hat-trick in the semi-final thrashing of Argentina to match the record mark of eight tries at a single World Cup set by Jonah Lomu (1999), Bryan Habana (2007) and Julian Savea (2015).

The 25-year-old has now scored 31 tries in 30 appearances with the All Blacks, his eye for the line, line breaks and positional intelligence making the difference on the field.

His fullback background also makes him a considerable asset to defend on high balls - one of fellow finalists South Africa's main weapons against France and England in the quarter and semi-finals.

Jordan is also the perfect team player, laughing it off when denied a record ninth World Cup try after flyhalf Richi Mo'unga failed to deliver the obvious pass that would have sent him over in New Zealand's semi-final demolition of Argentina.

"Richie has put me over for that many tries over the course of my career, so no issues there," he said.

Three years after earning his first cap against Australia, Jordan is already right up there with the sport's try-scoing superstars but he keeps his feet on the ground.

"It is pretty humbling to be honest. When you think about those guys, they were all huge legends of the game and particularly in the position I play, really trail-blazed the way to play the game as a winger. So it's pretty cool," Jordan said.

Doug Howlett is the country's top try scorer with 49 and given his age, Jordan is already on course to beat that mark.

But he is not obsessed with numbers, and that is possibly what makes him so lethal as he focuses on the big picture, making him a danger across the whole field.

"I've always liked the support play, being in the frame and reading-the-gale scenarios," said Jordan.

On Saturday, when New Zealand take on defending champions South Africa in a final that will crown the first four-time world champions, Jordan will need his best tactical abilities to break the Springboks' defence.

"It's always cool to dive over and score tries but it is not the main marker I use around how I'm going," he said.

"The World Cup win is what we all came over here to do. I will be perfectly happy to take a zero on the scoresheet if it means we get the job done."

It would be easier with Jordan on the scoresheet, though. REUTERS