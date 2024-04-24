Construction work in Versailles halted due to safety risks, reports L'Equipe

PARIS - Safety inspectors have halted the building of temporary stands in Versailles for the equestrian events during this year's Olympics in Paris as there is a risk of employees falling, sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper quoted those inspectors saying there was a serious and imminent danger of workers tumbling from a height of up to 20 metres due to a lack of necessary safety devices.

Organisers of the Paris Olympics did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

According to L'Equipe, GL Events, the builder of the stands, claims the works have not been halted but merely reorganised, adding the deadline would be met.

The Games begin on July 26 and the equestrian events start the following day. REUTERS