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Construction begins on cricket stadium for 2028 LA Games

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Olympics - LA28 officials speak to the media - LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California, U.S. - January 13, 2026 General view of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Olympics - LA28 officials speak to the media - LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California, U.S. - January 13, 2026 General view of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum REUTERS/Daniel Cole

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April 23 - Construction has started on the cricket stadium to be used at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, where the sport will make its Olympic return after 128 years, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

The temporary venue at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, Southern California will host the competitions featuring six teams each in the men's and women's events in the 20-overs format.

"Our focus has been on expanding the footprint of cricket and being part of the Olympic movement is something that brings both pride and dreams with it," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.

The venue will also host three Major League Cricket (MLC) matches between July 1 to 5 this year, the ICC said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.