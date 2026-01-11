Consistency, belief the key as Jacob Kiplimo captures third straight world cross country title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda winning the men's senior race in 28:18 at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

MIAMI – Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, the reigning Chicago Marathon champion, hailed his consistency in training and self-belief after winning his third consecutive men’s crown at the World Cross Country Championships on Jan 10.

The 25-year-old completed the hat-trick over 10km in a winning time of 28min 18sec at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi was 18sec back in a third consecutive runner-up finish, with Kenya’s Daniel Ebenyo third in 28:45.

Kiplimo became only the fourth man to win three world cross country titles in a row, after Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele (2002-2006) and the Kenyans Paul Tergat (1995-1999) and John Ngugi (1986-1989).

“To win three times, I’m so happy about it,” Kiplimo said. “I think it’s about the consistency in your training. Another thing, it’s about believing in yourself.”

Kiplimo finished second at the 2025 London Marathon in 2hr 3min 37sec in his debut in the 42.195km event, then captured the Chicago Marathon in 2:02:23 last October , a quick turnaround that added to the challenge of defending his title.

“Today was the hardest one,” Kiplimo said.

Agnes Ngetich, the world 10km record holder, took the women’s title in 31:28 over 10km to deliver Kenya a 10th consecutive women’s crown.

Ngetich defeated Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek by 42 seconds in a dominant performance with Ethiopia’s Senayet Getachew third in 32:13 over a course featuring sand, water and mud zones plus barriers resembling fallen logs.

In the men’s final, Kiplimo was second by two seconds at the mid-race mark and, with two kilometres remaining, was alongside Aregawi and world half-marathon runner-up Ebenyo.

Kiplimo surged ahead by eight seconds on Aregawi entering the final kilometre and raced across the finish line to cheers.

He does not expect to seek a fourth world cross country crown as he will turn his attention to the marathon.

“I think now maybe this one is going to be the last one because of the marathon... because I’ll be training for the marathon,” Kiplimo said.

Aregawi, the 10,000m runner-up at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had lost by nine seconds and only three seconds to Kiplimo in the 2023 and 2024 editions respectively.

Jimmy Gressier, the Frenchman who had been tipped for a podium finish after his shock 10,000m victory on the track at the 2025 world championships, finished a disappointing 15th.

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet, the reigning 5,000 and 10,000m champion, did not seek a third consecutive women’s title because she is beginning a 2026 maternity break.

That left Ngetich to continue Kenya’s title streak and she did so in epic fashion.

Ngetich grabbed the early lead and began to stretch a gap after two kilometres, pulling away to run alone through the Florida pine trees and reach the midpoint at 15:20.

Ngetich led by 35 seconds at the 7km mark and stayed in command to the finish to win by the second-largest margin in the race’s history, trailing only the 1980 victory of Norway’s Greta Waitz by 44 seconds over 4.82km.

It was Ngetich’s first cross country competition since winning on home soil in last February’s Sirikwa Classic.

Ngetich was third behind Chebet at the 2023 worlds and fourth in a Kenyan top-four sweep in 2024.

Ethiopia swept the men’s and women’s team titles with Kenya second and Uganda third in each. AFP