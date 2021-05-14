Conor's $240m tops Forbes' sporting rich list

LOS ANGELES • Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor was the sporting world's highest-paid athlete last year, raking in around US$180 million (S$240.3 million) with earnings boosted by commercial ventures, a Forbes report showed on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Irishman fought only once last year, earning around US$22 million from his victory over Donald Cerrone in January.

The bulk of the former plumber's pay packet - an estimated US$158 million - came via his successful business activities, which included the sale of his Proper Twelve whiskey brand.

McGregor was one of only four athletes to earn more than US$100 million last year, according to the Forbes annual list of sport's highest earners.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi was second with US$130 million in total earnings, followed by Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo with US$120 million. Dallas Cowboys' National Football League quarterback Dak Prescott was fourth with US$107.5 million.

LeBron James came in fifth with US$96.5 million, after a year that saw him lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their first National Basketball Association (NBA) crown in 10 years.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian striker Neymar was sixth on the list with US$95 million.

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, meanwhile, continued to make the top 10 despite playing only one tournament largely due to injury. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion earned most of his US$90 million from endorsements.

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton (US$82 million), Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (US$76 million) and the NBA's Brooklyn Nets ace Kevin Durant (US$75 million) rounded out the top 10.

TOP 5 BEST-PAID ATHLETES IN 2020

CONOR MCGREGOR

Ultimate Fighting Championship, mixed martial arts, US$180 million

LIONEL MESSI

Barcelona, football, US$130 million

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Juventus, football, US$120 million

DAK PRESCOTT

Dallas Cowboys, American football, US$107.5 million

LEBRON JAMES

Los Angeles Lakers, basketball, US$96.5 million