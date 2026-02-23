Conor McGregor teases 'no name' foe for UFC comeback

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sidelined since July 2021, McGregor has been rather vocal about returning to the Octagon.

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor claims he’s ready to return to the UFC, and this time against a “no name” foe.

McGregor (22-6) went so far as to take to social media on Feb 21 and note that he’s just waiting for a contract to sign.

“It’s a no name up next for me possibly, folks. ... I ACCEPT. Send the contract, lads,” the 37-year-old Irishman wrote in a now-deleted post.

UFC CEO Dana White poured cold water on McGregor’s claim, however.

“If it was done and he accepted it, I would announce it,” White said.

McGregor has not competed in the Octagon since sustaining a broken leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas in 2021. His planned bout with Michael Chandler for UFC 303 in 2024 was canceled after McGregor withdrew with an injury. REUTERS