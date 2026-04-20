Confesara to chase G1 Australasian Oaks

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Canny Kiwi trainer after feature race Down Under with three-year-old filly

The Roger James and Robert Wellwood-trained Confesara (George Rooke) taking out the Windsor Park Stud 3YO Trophy (1,500m) at Ellerslie on March 7.

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– Trainer Roger James’ history of picking off Australian Group 1 races for three-year-old fillies stretches right back to the start of the 21st century and he will look to tick off another feature on April 25.

The Kiwi horseman and his co-trainer Robert Wellwood will saddle Confesara in the A$1 million (S$909,000) Australasian Oaks at Morphettville in Adelaide.

The 2,000m event will be the Australian debut for the daughter of Toronado, who is yet to race beyond 1,500m in seven starts.

But her strong second to stablemate Dealt With in a 1,300m trial at Cambridge on April 14 confirmed her trip.

“She ran second to another one of ours (Dealt With), a good open (class) sprinter,” said James.

“They ran a very quick time, so her trial was good and it will improve her.

“She’s another filly that lacked a bit of luck during the season, but she’s a highly talented filly.

“We always thought she was up to an Australian trip, but we sat at home and took things quietly and her form dictated that we’re on the right path.”

James knows what it takes to win Australian three-year-old fillies’ features.

He had claimed Group 1 races with Sixty Seconds, Giovana and Silent Achiever when training in his own right, before teaming with Wellwood for the likes of Prowess and Orchestral.

Confesara has not been to the races since a narrow but impressive victory in the Windsor Park Stud 3YO Trophy (1,500m) at Ellerslie on March 7, when she beat the Benajmin King-trained Burnerphone into second.

Before that, she finished third in the Group 3 Uncle Remus Stakes (1,400m) on Feb 21 when beaten 1½ lengths by subsequent Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes (2,000m) winner Belle Cheval, who is trained by former Singapore champion trainer Mark Walker.

All-up, Confesara has a good racing record of six top-three finishes from seven starts. She has won twice, including her maiden victory in a 1,200m race in 2025.

She was among 31 Australasian Oaks’ entries when they closed late last week.

Classy Victorian Getta Good Feeling, James McDonald’s ride and two-time Group 3 winner Panova, and 2025 Group 1 VRC Crown Oaks (2,500m) winner Strictly Business head her list of potential rivals. SKY RACING WORLD