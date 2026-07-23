Commonwealth Games ‘where champions are made’ despite slimmed down model, argues president

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Kyle Chalmers of the Australian Dolphins swim team familiarise themselves with the pool ahead of their first training session at Tollcross International Swimming Centre during of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

GLASGOW – The president of Commonwealth Sport, Dr. Donald Rukare, said the Commonwealth Games remains a stage “where champions are made” as Glasgow prepared to host a slimmed down version of the event.

The Games were plunged into crisis when the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as hosts in July 2023, citing rising costs.

Glasgow also played host 12 years ago and was therefore in position to offer the solution of a condensed format using existing venues to minimise taxpayer costs.

A 10-sport and six para-sport event – down from a 19-sport and eight para-sport programme four years ago in Birmingham – began on Thursday with King Charles at the opening ceremony to declare the Games open.

“We had that dark cloud over us in terms of having no Games, but Glasgow stepped in. Scotland the brave as we say,” said Rukare.

First held 96 years ago, the Commonwealth Games evolved out of the British Empire Games and now comprises 74 nations and territories, mainly countries that were once subject to British imperial rule.

Positioned two years either side of the Olympic Games, the Commonwealths have historically served as an important staging post for stars of the future.

“It’s about the athletes,” added Rukare. “For some of the athletes, they’re going to be representing their countries, their territories, for the first time and we believe that the Commonwealth Games is where champions are made.”

Swimming and athletics are now the only two compulsory sports in the Commonwealth programme, designed to give potential hosts more flexibility.

But Rukare is confident that the future of the event is looking up.

The Indian city of Ahmedabad has already been confirmed as host for the centenary games in 2030, with strong interest from New Zealand among other candidates for 2034.

“It won’t remain at the 10 sports for sure, but we’re looking at probably something in the range of between 15 and 18 sports going forward,” he said.

“At the end of the day, what we’re looking for is how do we have a sustainable, smart, agile model, but also responding to the needs and aspirations of the athletes.”

The success or otherwise of the Ahmedabad Games could play a pivotal role in the Commonwealth project.

Six of the last seven editions of the event have taken place in the UK or Australia.

Only twice before have the Games gone to Asia and, despite boasting a huge number of the competing nations, they have never been to Africa.

Ahmedabad’s candidacy is seen in India as a stepping stone towards the goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics and authorities hope it will establish the world’s most populous nation as a sporting destination.

“We’d like to see that the Commonwealth family, Commonwealth Sport, reflect the diversity, the multicultural cultures that we have,” added Rukare, an Ugandan.

“Going to one of the biggest countries in the Commonwealth, building on from Delhi 2010, there’s no doubt that India now is a different place. They are ready to go. We’d like to see how India will definitely put on a good show, maybe down the road sometime in the future, Africa could host the Games.

“So we’re really trying to commit to the Games right across the Commonwealth, to be able to show the whole mosaic of the culture and beautiful tapestry that we have of all our 74 territories.” AFP