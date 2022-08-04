Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah wins 100m as Titmus stars in pool

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah cruised to Commonwealth gold on Wednesday (Aug 3) as Australia's Ariarne Titmus completed a stunning individual freestyle treble on the last night of swimming action.

Elsewhere on the second day of track and field action in Birmingham, England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years as she retained her crown.

Jamaica's Thompson-Herah finished a disappointing third behind compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the 100m at last month's world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

But she was the only one of three in the field at the Alexander Stadium and she made no mistake, crossing the line in 10.95sec to win the title for the first time.

"Feeling good," said the 30-year-old. "I didn't have the best execution but nevertheless I had to dig for that one but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth Games."

Johnson-Thompson ended her drought since the 2019 world championships by racking up 6,377 points in the heptathlon to finish 144 points clear of Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor.

"It feels incredible to do that in front of my home crowd," said the 29-year-old, who finished a disappointing eighth at the world championships.

"It was the crowd who got me through the competition, especially the 800m when the noise was so loud.

"You know when you feel pain, you didn't feel it, so I have got them to thank for that performance."

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala won the men's 100m in a time of 10.02 while Scotland's Eilish McColgan emulated her mother Liz McColgan in winning the women's 10,000m.

Titmus stars

On the final night of action at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, 400m world record holder Titmus beat a high-class field after her earlier triumphs in the 200m and 800m freestyle.

The 21-year-old dominated the race, touching in 3min 58.06sec to see off the challenge of Canada's 15-year-old Summer McIntosh.