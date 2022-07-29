Commonwealth Games: S'pore women's table tennis team beat England for winning start

Feng Tianwei training at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on July 26, 2022. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
19 min ago

BIRMINGHAM - Singapore's table tennis players were not overawed by the partisan home support as they beat England 3-0 to get off to a good start in the Commonwealth Games women's team event on Friday (July 29).

Hundreds of locals flocked to Hall 3 at the National Exhibition Centre to watch the English paddlers play the first match of the day, but Singapore were a class above.

Zeng Jian partnered Zhou Jingyi to beat Charlotte Bardsley and Maria Tsaptsinos 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-9) in the opening doubles match.

World No. 16 Feng Tianwei then overcame an issue with the glare from the hall's lighting to beat 144th-ranked Ho Tin-Tin 3-1 (9-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-2).

World No. 60 Zeng then returned to the table to beat 313rd-ranked Tsaptsinos 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-8) to seal the overall victory.

Singapore will play Nigeria later in the day, and another win should see them progress to the last eight as Group 1 winners and earn a more favourable quarter-final draw.

The Republic had dominated this event since table tennis was included in the Games programme in 2002, but suffered their first defeat in the 2018 final against India.

More On This Topic
Commonwealth Games: Feng Tianwei eyes redemption for S'pore in table tennis team event
Commonwealth Games: Pressure on young guns to defend Singapore's status as No. 1 ping-pong nation

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top