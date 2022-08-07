Commonwealth Games: Singapore's shuttlers in mixed doubles final after beating Malaysia

BIRMINGHAM - Badminton mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan have secured at least a silver medal for Singapore at the Commonwealth Games after they stunned Malaysia's Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in the semi-finals on Sunday (Aug 7).

The world No. 35 duo beat their 11th-ranked opponents 25-23, 21-18 in a closely fought contest at the National Exhibition Centre to book a spot in Monday's final.

They will be up against England's world No. 10 pair Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, who beat Scottish pair Adam Hall and Julie MacPherson 21-14, 21-7 in the other semi-final.

This is Singapore's best showing in the mixed doubles at the quadrennial Games.

Previously, their best result had been bronze, which they achieved at the 2006 and 2010 editions of the competition.

In total, the Republic's shuttlers have bagged five silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, with the most recent ones coming in 2014 from Derek Wong (men's singles) and Danny Chrisnanta and Chayut Triyachart (men's doubles).

Their only gold came from Li Li in the women's singles at the 2002 Manchester Games.