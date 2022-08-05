Commonwealth Games: Singapore officials and volunteers help events run smoothly

BIRMINGHAM - Apart from the 67 athletes representing Singapore at the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games, a number of volunteers and officials from the Republic are also involved in the action in Birmingham.

As athletes from 72 Commonwealth countries and territories battle for glory at various venues across the West Midlands, these volunteers are a part of a team that is working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that the Games run smoothly.

After serving as an umpire at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Christabel Koh has taken up a different role as deputy referee of table tennis competition in her first Commonwealth Games.

The 38-year-old's duties include assisting in the draws, doing up the umpire schedule, overseeing the tournament and handling questions on the interpretation of rules.

The solutions engineer in a cyber security company said: "I hope they won't catch me on TV. If they do, it means there is a problem with the match and I am down to resolve it."

Several others like hockey umpire Cookie Tan were making their second appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

The former national goalkeeper had also officiated at the 2018 edition of the Games on the Gold Coast and is one of two hockey officials from Singapore in Birmingham.

The other is Singapore Hockey Federation president Mathavan Devadas, who is here as competition director for men's hockey.

Tan, 40, got into umpiring after her playing days ended in 2013 as a way to stay involved in the sport.

And just like athletes, preparation started way before the competition.

To get ready for the July 1-17 Women's World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, and the Commonwealth Games, she forked out her own money to engage a running coach once a week and also for physiotherapy sessions.

The 40-year-old said: "We have to be in our top shape. If we can't get into the right position to make the right decision and don't make the right call it may affect the athletes who have been training for four years."

Gaby Hochbaum, chair of the jury of appeal in the netball competition,was also on the Gold Coast for the last edition four years ago.

Hochbaum, who sits on the World Netball board as its director for Asia, has had similar experiences to what she went through in Australia as both are strong netball nations.

One difference? She has been asked many times about directions to the train station during her daily commute between the hotel and the National Exhibition Centre arena, where netball is being contested.

She said: "I try to help when I can. Maybe as technical officials, we are in uniform, people assume we know stuff. I'm not really a train expert but I know to point them in the right direction!"

Also playing a role in the running of the competition is Budi Wu, who has been a volunteer at several major Games.

His first was the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, which sparked his interest in volunteering for such events.

Wu's job sees him situated at the field of play for diving and his role involves doing things such as helping to man the area, making sure the training pool is clean and ensuring the pool deck has chairs for the athletes and their coaches.

The 40-year-old, who works in the IT industry, estimates that his expenditure for this trip is over $3,000, including his flight ticket and accommodation, but believes it is worth it.

He said: "You can understand the culture and people from the host cities. As a tourist, you may not have this exposure, but when you volunteer you can interact with them.

"Although it's in my personal capacity, I am proud to able to represent Singapore as one of the international volunteers at these Games."