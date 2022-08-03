Commonwealth Games: Shanti Pereira betters her own 100m national record

BIRMINGHAM - After a stellar outing at this year's Hanoi SEA Games in May when she won a gold and silver medal, Shanti Pereira continued her fine form as she rewrote her own 100m national record at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (Aug 2).

She clocked 11.48 seconds and finished fifth in her heat, which was won by Grace Nwokocha in 10.99sec. Pereira ended 21st in the field of 49 and earned a spot in the semi-finals today.

The 25-year-old's previous mark of 11.58sec was set at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.

She said: “Extremely pleased with my performance and race execution today. The goal was to get a personal best with the hopes of qualifying for the semi finals so I am really glad I did that.

Her coach Luis Cunha was pleased with the sprinter's progress since the SEA Games.

At July's World Athletics Championships in Oregon, she came within 0.01sec of breaking her 200m national record of 23.52sec, set at the SEA Games.

Cunha said: "She's been doing well since the SEA Games - she almost broke the national record there. We prepared for the Commonwealth Games and she broke the national record finally and she's very happy.

"That's (making the semi-finals) the bonus - the time only depends on her."

He highlighted two overseas training camps in the past month as a key reason for Pereira's ability to break her 100m national record yesterday.

The first was in San Diego, which was in preparation for the world championships, while they had another in Sweden ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

During the two camps, she has been able to focus solely on training as compared to before that when she had to juggle her job and training.

Pereira added on Tuesday that it was “rewarding to see the efforts of my training bearing fruit”.

Cunha said: "She's been able to train the same way as professional athletes do. In Singapore, it was not possible so now she has the same conditions as her main competitors.

"She doesn't need to stress, can go to bed early and do what professional athletes should do."