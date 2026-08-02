Commonwealth Games poster boy Josh Kerr delivers mile gold in Glasgow

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Josh Kerr of Scotland celebrating after winning the men's mile final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Aug 1.

GLASGOW – Fresh from setting a world record in the mile, Josh Kerr delivered Commonwealth Games gold for Scotland on home soil in the highlight of action on Aug 1, which saw 44 gold medals won.

Kerr was 12 seconds slower than the mark of 3min 42.66sec he set in London in June to break Hicham El Guerrouj’s record that had stood for 27 years.

But the Olympic silver medallist could afford to whip up the crowd in celebration as he crossed the finish line in Glasgow after pulling well clear of the field.

“This was the championships of my season,” said the 28-year-old, who finished a disappointing 12th in Birmingham four years ago.

“I didn’t put my performance together like I wanted to in 2022 and I think a British crowd deserves more from me, so I owed them that for sure.”

Australia’s Cameron Myers took silver and Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya the bronze as another Scot and former world champion Jake Wightman missed out on the podium.

Australia swept the podium in the women’s mile, with Abbey Caldwell winning ahead of Jessica Hull and Claudia Hollingsworth.

Kenya’s Mathew Kipsang produced a decisive kick away from the pack on the final lap to win the men’s 5,000m and denied Australia’s Ky Robinson double gold after his success in the 10,000m.

Robinson finished second with India’s Gulveer Singh taking bronze to add to his 10,000m silver.

Australia edged a thrilling men’s 4x100m to win gold from the outside lane.

Lachlan Kennedy, Joshua Azzopardi, Calab Law and Rohan Browning crossed in 38.07 seconds to seemingly edge out Canada.

However, the Canadians were disqualified to bump Nigeria into silver and give Ghana a bronze medal.

In the afternoon session, Samuel Ogazi lived up to expectation to win gold for Nigeria in the men’s 400m.

Ogazi, who set the fourth fastest time ever in the 400m earlier this year, was a class apart as he led home Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards and South Africa’s Zakithi Nene.

“I didn’t want to come out here and disappoint. I just had to go out there and do my thing,” said Ogazi, who was not holding back on his ambitions going forward.

“Maybe an Olympic gold, a world championship gold, become the greatest athlete ever. That’s what I’m working towards.”

Dejeanea Oakley was just as dominant in the women’s 400m for one of five Jamaican golds on the track on Aug 1.

They stormed to victory in the women’s 4x100m and first ever mixed 4x400m Commonwealth final.

Navasky Anderson stormed down the final straight to win the men’s 800m, while Jordan Scott landed gold in the men’s triple jump.

There were two more Australia golds as Matthew Denny won the discus and Kurtis Marschall the pole vault.

Jamaicans exact revenge

But there will be no Australian gold in netball after Jamaica produced a huge upset to defeat the holders 46-45 in front of the watching Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, and their children.

Jamaica will face New Zealand in the final on Aug 2 after exacting revenge for defeat in the final four years ago.

“We knew we had it in us. We’re carrying a bit of vengeance from the last Commonwealth Games,” Jamaican captain Shamera Sterling-Humphrey said.

The royals were also spotted at the velodrome on the Games’ “Super Saturday”.

“Incredible atmosphere at the Commonwealth Games today. Watching world-class talent compete and seeing the power of sport to bring people together is truly special,” the Prince and Princess said in an Instagram post.

Emma Finucane became the first Welsh woman to win three gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games after adding the sprint and 1,000m time-trial titles to her part in the team sprint on July 31.

“I absolutely love what I do, so I just want to go out there and ride my bike and enjoy every moment,” said Finucane. AFP