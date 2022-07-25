Commonwealth Games: In the day, he heals patients; at night, he breaks rivals

SINGAPORE - As bodies thud against the mat and grunts reverberate around Bedok Sports Hall, Singapore wrestler Lou Hong Yeow is hell bent on finding a way to overcome his opponent with holds, pins, sweeps and throws.

In the build-up to the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games, the 27-year-old trains from 6.30am to 8am and 7pm to 9pm each week day, engaging in manoeuvres he describes as "extreme displays of physical strength and athleticism".

In between, he swops his spandex for scrubs and helps patients get back on their feet as a physiotherapist at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Lou laughs at the suggestion he is a superhero in reverse, and shares how his career choice is intertwined with his sport.

From 2015 to 2017, he had suffered wrestling-related knee injuries that required surgery. He had doubts if he would ever return to the mat, but after working closely with physiotherapists on intensive rehabilitation, Lou was strong enough to compete again in 2018.

At the 2019 SEA Games, he claimed a bronze in the men's freestyle 70kg event, making him one of only five Singaporean wrestlers to have ever won a medal at the biennial meet since the sport's debut in 1987.

In the process, Lou was moved to shelve his plans to pursue a business or accountancy degree.

"The experience I had with the physiotherapists left me deeply inspired and grateful. To pay it forward, I decided that being one myself would allow me to help fellow athletes too," he said.

So, he applied to the Singapore Institute of Technology in 2017, and was offered a healthcare scholarship via the MOH Holdings' Healthcare Merit Award. He then chose to work at CGH for its expertise in sports medicine and rehabilitation.

Lou says: "Since starting my physiotherapy career at CGH in 2021, I have found satisfaction in helping patients to regain their function and quality of life. There is this saying that doctors add years to life while physiotherapists add life to years.

"I still hope to specialise in sports physiotherapy as it will be highly relatable for me as an athlete and it will put me in a position to provide first-hand experience and advice to my patients."

His intimate knowledge of physiotherapy and sports science, combined with his collaboration with the Singapore Sports Institute to work on technique and strategy, have also helped him become a more efficient athlete.

"It allows me to better understand wrestling in terms of biomechanics, sports performances, and injury prevention, which is what we learn in school, and do at work," says Lou, who readily shares his knowledge with his teammates as well.

As a teenager, Lou was already enamoured with martial arts, starting out with wushu while in secondary school, before dabbling in combat sports such as mixed martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and muay thai.