Comeback kings save best for final

At the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG) Season 4 grand final on Sunday, defending champions RSG SG found themselves on the brink of losing their title as they trailed Slate Esports 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

But RSG SG, who were unbeaten this season, fought back to win the next game and force a decider, before dominating the final game to maintain their perfect record with a 4-3 victory and clinch their second consecutive MPL SG crown.

In doing so, they also earned their spot at the US$800,000 (S$1.15 million) M4 World Championship in Jakarta in January 2023.

On their comeback, captain Yeo "Diablo" Wee Lun said: "We weren't thinking about the score but focusing on the next game.

"We couldn't think that we were on a losing side - once it was a new game, we just reset again and thought about how we need to try our hardest to win the next game."

The grand final at Our Tampines Hub had started in Slate's favour as they won the first game, but a see-saw battle between the two teams saw them exchange the lead in a thrilling encounter.

RSG SG won the next two games to go 2-1 up, but Slate then went ahead 3-2, before the former sealed the title at the $100,000 event.

Yeo, 23, believes that winning their second consecutive title was made harder by the quality of the Slate team. In the teams' previous clash in the upper bracket finals on Saturday, Slate had also led 2-1 before RSG SG eventually won 3-2.

The MPL SG play-offs' Most Valuable Player said: "It was a close game between us and Slate every time we fought. It was more nerve-racking than last season."

After a short break, the team will focus on M4, which coach Dolly "SaintDeLucaz" Van Pelo hopes his team can win.

He said: "I'm really proud of my team - they did their best and tried hard. This title means a lot for everyone."

Bellamy "Lolsie" Yeo, the MPL SG regular season's Most Valuable Player, is looking forward to competing at the world championships. The 25-year-old said: "I can finally attend an overseas international tournament, so I'm really glad to have this chance.

"I'm not sure how many years I can carry on, so winning a championship is something I aim for."

Despite the loss, Slate coach Daryl "Youngin" Ng remained proud of his charges.

In last season's competition, Ng and some from the current Slate team were part of EVOS SG, who had lost 4-1 to RSG SG in the grand final. He said: "We gave a good fight considering last season's result. At one point we were one game away - unfortunately RSG just played better than us. Winning back-to-back is no luck, so they were the better team this year."

Slate captain Adam "Adammir" Chong said: "There was a lot of pressure but at the same time we played to the best of our ability."