Come-from-behind tactics best for Banker’s Beautiful

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Banker's Beautiful (Farhan Ghazali) getting up by a neck from Eastern Barracks (Bahauddin Sharudin, obscured) in the Supreme C race (1,600m) at Sungai Besi on March 15.

– Rookie apprentice Farhan Ghazali produced a gem of a ride to take out the RM49,000 (S$16,000) Visit Malaysia – Sarawak – Sibu Heritage Centre Stakes (1,600m) on Banker’s Beautiful at Sungai Besi on March 15.

Since the 26-year-old Malaysian made his debut in September 2025, racegoers often saw him adopting front-running tactics on his mounts and winning an increasing number of races in that manner.

But the Supreme C contest gave Farhan the chance to showcase his versatility when it comes to riding horses, and the Kelantan-born lad showed patience and maturity beyond his years.

Trained by Johnny Lim Boon Thong, Banker’s Beautiful was the $19 shot in the six-horse field.

Farhan allowed the four-year-old mare to drop back to last upon jumping, and they bided their time till the top of the straight.

Up front, her stablemate Banker’s Empress (Aify Yahaya) began the best and led momentarily, but it was the Tiang Kim Choi-trained Banker’s Kingdom (Tuan Ammar) who took up the running upon settling down to lead from Lim’s third runner, Banker’s Secret (Johari Kamaruddin), at the halfway mark.

Then came Banker’s Empress, Pacific Star (Jordan Mallyon), Eastern Barracks (Sharudin Bahauddin) and Banker’s Beautiful, who was five lengths off the leader.

Banker’s Kingdom looked to have the race in his keeping until the 50m mark, when Eastern Barracks and Banker’s Beautiful began storming down on his outside.

Banker’s Beautiful took the upper hand and got up by a neck from the Joseph Leck-trained Eastern Barracks, with Banker’s Kingdom a further ½ length away in third.

Farhan, who also rode the Strasbourg mare to two come-from-behind victories previously on Nov 8, 2025 and Jan 3, said a change of tactics worked well.

“I went with the pace on the horse in her last start (on Feb 15), but she could not run on,” he said.

“So this time, I allowed her to settle down behind and make my challenge in the straight.”

Lim praised Farhan for his well-timed ride on Banker’s Beautiful towards her third success from seven starts in Malaysia.

“With the top weight (59kg), the boy (Farhan) rode a beautiful race with the (3kg) claim,” said the Singaporean handler.

“Definitely a very honest horse who is on the upgrade.”

Before her debut in Kuala Lumpur last November, Banker’s Beautiful recorded one win and two placings in seven runs in Australia.

Earlier, Lim and Farhan combined for a double with Banker’s Boss ($18) after his debut victory in the Visit Malaysia – Sarawak – Gunung Mulu National Park Stakes, a Class 4B race over 1,100m.

Known as Buckled in Australia previously, the Hellbent three-year-old raced six times for one win at his last start in a 1,000m Maiden contest at Northam, Western Australia on July 2, 2025.

Fellow Kelantan-born apprentice Fikri Ismail also pulled off a double at the Sungai Besi meeting, courtesy of Yes Boss Yes and Leiniao.

But it was his determined ride to victory astride Yes Boss Yes in the RM62,000 Visit Malaysia – Sarawak – Sarawak River Sunset Cruise Stakes (1,200m) that caught the attention of many.

Indentured to Lawson Moy, the 30-year-old claiming rider won the Restricted Maiden event without his feet in the irons when he was aboard the Jason Ong-trained Yes Boss Yes.

The $9 favourite, who found one to beat in both his previous two starts, still managed to score an all-the-way win despite Fikri being in that spot of bother.

He explained that upon jumping, his right stirrup was dislodged from its intended position, which resulted in his foot coming out from his right iron.

Upon ascertaining that he would be unable to regain his right iron in the desired position, Fikri elected to remove his foot from the left stirrup and rode the remaining race without his feet in the irons.

Amazingly, despite not being properly assisted, Yes Boss Yes went all the way to finish 1¼ lengths clear of Mega Captain (Ruzaini Supien).

Fikri’s saddle and gear were immediately impounded when he dismounted from the Yes Yes Yes three-year-old gelding after the race.

Following an inspection, the stewards confirmed that the right stirrup’s leather had been displaced and was defective.

His gear was subsequently confiscated, and Fikri was issued with a fine of RM1,000.

While the stewards noted that the horse won the race, they were of the view that Fikri should have checked his gear properly before the start of the race and that the provided gear was of the required standard.

Fikri, who also won on board the Mahadi Taib-trained Leiniao ($228) in the Class 4A race (1,400m) later, said he has had experience riding without his feet in the stirrups as a young kid.

“I managed to ride because I often rode bareback from the age of seven in Kelantan,” he said.

“It wasn’t a big issue. In the straight, I just held out for as long as I could.”

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE