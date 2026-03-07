The Mask should have Race 3 covered

Race 1 (1,600m)

(3) GREEK HEIRESS showed a return to form in her first on her local debut. She is more than likely to improve on that effort and should be in the money again.

(7) LILTING SONG was a touch unlucky last run when a beaten favourite and making her Poly debut. She can go one better.

(5) SAIL THE HORIZON was a distant third over a sprint last time. Steps up to a mile for the first time and Keagan de Melo stays on.

(4) TAYLOR’S VERSION makes her debut for Terry Fripp. She has capable Cape form and any betting support must be respected.

Race 2 (1,400m)



(2) VAANS SPIRIT improved nicely at her second start when going this trip on the Poly. She should come on from that and de Melo stays with the ride.

(6) FUTURE PROSPECT made a promising Poly debut after one warm-up on her arrival from the Cape. She is still lightly raced and can surprise.

(1) SAUDI SWEEP has been consistent but costly to follow. She has the best of the draws and the extra furlong could see her home.

(8) ANNIE’S SONG makes her Poly debut. Her recent form has been in the soft and the change of surface could bring out the best.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) THE MASK has been knocking on the door of late and can finally go one better. He goes well over course and distance and should put in another bold effort.

(5) MUSIC IS LIFE is at home over the trip and was a beaten favourite last run. The Poly may be a concern but he is seldom far back.

(4) IBUTHO has been in mustard form in spite of his age and is chasing an 11th win. His recent form has been over a furlong further but he should still be competitive.

(1) DONDOYAKI hails from the Highveld yard of Fanie Bronkhorst. Her recent form has been over further, but it may be telling that Muzi Yeni stays aboard after a promising penultimate showing.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(6) SOVEREIGN GRANT ran way below best in the soft and first-time blinkers last time. She is back on the Poly sans blinkers and should be right there.



(3) CONVOCATION is always thereabouts of late and was running on well with first-time blinkers last start. Her last win was on the Poly.

(4) KYTHERA makes her local debut and has been rested. She is lightly raced but has some useful Cape form and is one to watch.

(8) BUTTERCUP BABY meets Convocation on the same terms as their last meeting, but Wendy Whitehead’s filly has drawn wide.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(6) MAGICAL SKY has been in good form of late and her last win was over course and distance. She has a useful 2.5kg claimer aboard against modest company.

(5) SNOW QUEEN is still a maiden and her local debut against stronger did not go well. She did have some promising Highveld form earlier. That could be good enough to see her home in this field.

(7) AUSTRIAN BEAUTY has shown steady form since her maiden win and has dropped further down in the ratings and could now be off a more competitive mark.

(8) QUENTASIA comes from a very much in-form stable and is better than her recent effort.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(8) MS GALORE is back on the Poly where she recorded her maiden win. She was making late progress in her handicap debut against stronger and should have a strong chance in this line-up.

(2) SWEETER THAN HONEY was touched off last run. With only 50.5kg and a top rider aboard, she should be the biggest danger.

(9) SESAME was not far back when making her local debut. She is hardly ever out of the money and must have a decent chance.

(7) CHICKASAW comes with modest Highveld form but the switch to Poly could help.

Race 7 (1,900m)



(7) BANZAI PIPELINE is way overdue his seventh win but his consistency has been his downfall as his rating has stayed steady. However, Garth Puller may have found the right race and, back on the Poly, he should have a strong chance in this modest line-up.

(8) TAKEYOURBESTSHOT was a recent maiden winner but had consistent Poly form before that win and should make a bold showing in this company.

(1) MOHANDAS looks held by Banzai Pipeline on their last meeting but is in with a shout.

(5) CHASING GOLD takes a slight drop in class and can feature in an open handicap.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) OPERA FAN was not disgraced in good Highveld company last time. She takes to the Poly for the first time but a repeat of her last effort should see her close.

(3) PRETTY KARA was a close-up third first run out of the maidens. She is down in class and will be a threat.

(6) BLUE POPPY found her best form last outing. She finished just ahead of Pretty Kara, but is now 0.5kg worse off and the inference in obvious.

(4) BOOM BOOM is a handy mare but regular partner Kabelo Matsunyane has switched to Pretty Kara.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(9) RAFIKI is overdue for a win and has consistent Poly form. He should go close again.

(6) PEARL IN HER CROWN takes on males, but has shown up well in two recent Highveld races without blinkers. The switch to the Poly could see her close again.

(10) QUINN’S TIME returns from a break and over a better trip. He could be the surprise package off his new rating.

(8) RUN TO RIO has been dropping in the ratings. He has consistent form over course and distance, but may need a further reduction for another win.