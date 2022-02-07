Silat: S'pore fans to get a taste of the martial art's new rules at SEA C'ship here this month

SINGAPORE - Up to 300 fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed to catch the action at the eighth edition of the South-east Asia Pencak Silat Championship at OCBC Arena Hall One from Feb 25-27.

The competition is traditionally seen as a tune-up for the biennial SEA Games, with the 2022 edition in Hanoi in May.

Singapore Silat Federation (Persisi) chief executive officer Sheik Alau'ddin told The Straits Times on Monday (Feb 7) that the championship will be split into two sessions - afternoon and evening - on each of the three days. The cap of 300 fans applies to each session.

Admission is free, but spectators have to pre-register their interest on a portal that will be shared closer to the competition.

Sheik said he was excited by the prospect of the return of competition - the last time the Republic hosted a major silat meet was the World Championships in December 2018 - but equally nervous at making sure all Covid-19 protocols are adhered to.

He added that the Persisi management committee and staff were determined to pull off hosting the SEA Championship this year.

"We don't know if the Covid situation will get better, worse, or if it will even end, but we have to try (to move forward)," he said.

Singapore's exponents will be able to pit themselves against their rivals from silat powerhouses Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Some 135 athletes - 107 of them foreign - are set to take part. They will have to follow a controlled itinerary similar to the ones for mixed martial arts exponents at One Championship events over the past 11/2 years, and for footballers at December's AFF Suzuki Cup.

They can move only from their assigned hotels to training and match venues, and are not allowed to travel anywhere or take part in activities beyond the itinerary.

Four other nations were initially keen to take part but dropped out after being told of the Covid-19 protocols and costs, said Sheik.

He added that a change in rules in the tanding (match) category of pencak silat, passed in February last year, could make the action more exciting for fans.

The new rules allows exponents more leniency on tugging at the opponents' uniform as they look to land punches and kicks to score points. There are also fewer stoppages in each match.

"I feel the new ruleset can change the dynamics of fights and maybe equalise the playing field a little bit. Now, the more aggressive fighter will benefit," said Sheik, adding that the SEA Championship will be a good platform for athletes and referees to test and adapt to the new rules.

Hazim Yusli, 20, who was named the 2018 Sportsboy of the Year after winning the Class B (50-55kg) world title, is excited about the championship as it has been a long time since they had competed against their regional rivals in major competitions.

"Finally I can see how I perform under the new rules. I'm a bit nervous, but I'm also very much looking forward to it," he said.