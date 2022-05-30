Silat: Over $16,000 raised in one day for family of late national coach Romadhon

SINGAPORE - Some $16,000 was raised in just over 24 hours for the family of late national pencak silat coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon, who died on Saturday (May 28) in a road accident in Bali.

Romadhon, an Indonesian who had been employed by the Singapore Silat Federation (Persisi) for eight years, was returning to Surabaya after holidaying in Bali with his family following the conclusion of the Hanoi SEA Games five days earlier.

He was 34 and is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

After news of the tragedy broke, Persisi launched a drive to collect donations for Romadhon's widow. According to its chief executive officer Sheik Alau'ddin, the drive had raised just over $16,000 as of 3pm on Sunday.

Donations are still being sought before Sheik travels to Kenanten village in Mojokerto, a city about 40km south-west of Surabaya where Romadhon's family lives, to deliver the total sum collected to his widow.

Indonesian news outlet Radar Bromo reported that Romadhon had been driving a Honda BR-V when he crashed into a stationary truck that had been parked on the shoulder of a highway at about 5am on Saturday.

It also reported that his wife, Titik Khusumawati, suffered minor injuries to her head and right leg. It is understood that she has undergone surgery and is still hospitalised at the Bangil Hospital.

Romadhon was one of four coaches in charge of Singapore's tanding (match) athletes in Hanoi, where he helped guide them to three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The silat squad returned from Vietnam with a total haul of four golds, three silvers and four bronzes, their best-ever showing at the biennial multi-sport affair.

His passing was mourned by national athletes, including women's Class E (65-70kg) tanding champion Nurul Suhaila Saiful, who wrote in an emotional social media post that her "heart is broken beyond repair" and called Romadhon a "light in unbearable times".

Persisi will hold a tahlil - which comprises the recitation of prayers and supplications for the deceased - on Monday evening.

Those keen to help Romadhon's family can contact Persisi directly through its Facebook page.

According to Sheik, donations can also be sent via Paynow or bank transfer:

Paynow 97977588

POSB 120633350

Donors should indicate their names when they make their contributions.