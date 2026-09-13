Ryan Garcia keeps WBC welterweight title by stopping Conor Benn

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

After the win, Garcia called out two rival welterweight champions from the WBO and WBA, for a unification bout.

LOS ANGELES – American Ryan Garcia defended his World Boxing Council welterweight title on Sept 12 with a second-round stoppage of Britain’s Conor Benn at Las Vegas.

Garcia delivered a hammering right hand to the chin that dropped Benn to the canvas 45 seconds into the second round and followed with punishing flurries of punches until referee Thomas Taylor stopped the fight after one minute and 25 seconds of the second round.

“I’m just happy,” Garcia said. “I feel at peace. I’ve got that joy and that peace and it feels great.”

Garcia improved to 26-2 with his 21st victory inside the distance and denied Benn, in his first world title bout, a chance to become a world champion like his father, Nigel Benn.

The fight was at T-Mobile Arena, where Garcia won the crown in February with a unanimous decision victory over US countryman Mario Barrios.

The 28-year-old American was defending his 147-pound (66.7kg) division title for the first time.

Benn, 29, is the son of the former middleweight and super middleweight world champion, and fell to 25-2 after coming off an April unanimous decision victory over American Regis Prograis at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That was the same venue where last November, Benn avenged his only prior loss by taking a unanimous decision from England’s Chris Eubank Jr.

Both Garcia and Benn were moving quickly and intensely trading punches from the start until Garcia landed his stunning blow. Benn rose but was battered for the fight’s final few seconds.

Garcia called out two rival welterweight champions, unbeaten American Devin Haney of the World Boxing Organization and Honduran-American Teofimo Lopez, the World Boxing Association champion.

“Where are you at?“ Garcia said. “It’s unification time.” AFP