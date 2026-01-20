Prairie Dawn just needs to overcome awkward barrier

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,250m)

(2) GIMME THE POWER was beaten just over five lengths behind Kubu on Dec 17. The drop in trip is key. If she brings her best form to the track, she will have a big winning chance in this moderate field.

(4) STELLAR GUIDANCE was beaten just over three lengths by Wyze Declaration on debut on Dec 17. She drops in trip, and she has a neat draw. She will go close.

(13) MEGHAN’S DIAMOND ran a lovely second to Cutie Patootie on Dec 24. If she gets some luck in running from the bad draw, she will go very close to winning.

(1) KITUBA is well-bred, has a good draw and has the services of top jockey Andrew Fortune. Watch the market closely.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(12) PRAIRIE DAWN stayed on well for second to Sommerstern on Dec 3. If he beats the poor draw, he will go close to winning.

(4) MERCENARY ran a great second to Backinthefastlane on Jan 4. He will be just off the speed early and will run on strongly late.

(1) MONTESSORI stayed on well for third to In Motion on Dec 24. From a good draw, he must be respected.

(5) SENDAI has been rested for 74 days. He ran an improved second to Konnichiwa on Nov 8. He can definitely finish among the places.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) WHO IS SHE was beaten just over two lengths by Wyze Declaration at Kenilworth on Dec 17. She will love the step-up to 1,600m. Include her in all bets.

(3) RARE EARTH stayed on well for fourth to Silver Salute on Dec 24. Her form of late is very good. There should be no excuses for this filly from a neat draw.

(7) GREEK HEIRESS was beaten just over five lengths in the same race as Rare Earth on Dec 24. Despite the big weight in this open maiden event, she will be right there in the finish.

(12) AMAYAH has been rested for 108 days. She was a touch disappointing when beaten just over three lengths by Red Beryl on Oct 5. With some luck in running from a bad draw, she can bounce back.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) PHANTOM MAN ran a great third to Fast And Free on Dec 10. He stays well and he has a good draw. Go close.

(3) WALOYO YAMONI has run two excellent races in succession. He should love the step-up in trip to 2,000m. On his current form, he definitely has a winning chance.

(10) SPANISH VERSE ran a fair race behind In Motion on Dec 24, beaten just over three lengths. He should improve now that he steps up in trip.

(6) LEIF ERIKSON stayed on well for fourth to Fast And Free on Dec 10. He might be able to sneak into the places on his best form.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(6) TOTHEMOONANDBACK has run two great races in succession. Even though he carries top weight for this race, he stays well. He will go close to winning.

(3) BEER WITH THE BOYS ran a lovely second to Wehaveasituation on Dec 17. He should be cherry-ripe for this race. The 2,000m trip suits.

(7) MIDWAY is much better than his recent start on Dec 17 when seven lengths behind Wehaveasituation. The 2,000m trip is a concern but, if he settles early, he might run a place.

(1) GOLD INDEX was only beaten just over one length by Devil A Saint on Dec 24. He gets the services of jockey Rene Piechulek, has a good draw and should be in the mix.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) THE NIGHT FERRY caught the eye late for second to Devil A Saint on Dec 24. He likes to be on the speed and is well drawn. Drops in trip to 1,400m. Go close.

(1) KLIPTOWN won a good race at Kenilworth on Nov 26. Will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. From a neat draw, he can definitely win again.

(3) LOVERS LANE never runs a bad race. He now steps up in trip to 1,400m and should be there among the places on his best form.

(10) ISCHYRO stayed on nicely for fourth to Kebonalesedi on Dec 3. If the gaps open at the right time, he can sneak in for a place.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) BONNE BOUCHE ran fourth to Hiawatha Goldberg on Dec 21. The yard is in great form at the moment. If she gets away from the field at the right time, she will be hard to catch late.

(5) CHAMPAGNE MAC stayed on well for third behind Digby on Jan 4. In great form. His chances must be respected.

(3) GRAVITY has run three nice races in succession. Drops in trip to 1,000m and he gets the services of top jockey Richard Fourie. Will run on strongly late.

(1) HIAWATHA GOLDBERG finished just over one length behind Worldly on Jan 13. Well drawn, he should be right there if he has pulled up well.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(4) EISTEDDFOD ran a fair race behind Dream Searcher at Kenilworth on Jan 4. The drop in trip is key. Definite winning chance.

(5) TRUE HORIZON won a super race on Jan 4. With no weight on her back, she must have a good chance of winning again.

(8) WYZE DECLARATION won a lovely race on Dec 17. She drops in trip. If she gets some luck in running from a tricky draw, she will trouble them all.

(6) WILLIAM’S WOMAN finished just over five lengths behind Supreme Fate on Dec 6. The drop in trip and the apprentice claim will help her chances.