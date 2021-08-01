Phogat returns to winning ways

Indian mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat pinning down China's Lin Heqin in their atomweight bout at the One: Battleground event on Friday night. The "Indian Tigress", who had lost her previous fight in May, got back to winning ways by claiming a
Indian mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat pinning down China's Lin Heqin in their atomweight bout at the One: Battleground event on Friday night. The "Indian Tigress", who had lost her previous fight in May, got back to winning ways by claiming a unanimous-decision victory. Other winners on the night included Victoria Lee (atomweight) and Aung La N Sang (catchweight).

