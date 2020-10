Brian Ortega, in his first fight after two years of inactivity, beat South Korean Chan Sung Jung, better known as the "Korean Zombie", by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night 180 on Sunday.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship bout was held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which has been dubbed as the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion's "Fight Island". American Ortega dominated the five rounds, winning all three scorecards 50-45.