Nothing more I can do: Fury

LONDON • Tyson Fury says he can walk away from boxing after winning "every belt there is to win" following a moment of brutal magic to stop Dillian Whyte and retain his WBC heavyweight crown.

The unbeaten fighter produced a vicious uppercut at the end of the sixth round of the all-British fight on Saturday, sending the 94,000 crowd at Wembley Stadium into raptures.

The 33-year-old then told his adoring fans he was sticking to his plan to hang up his gloves - forgoing the opportunity to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

Fury said he had promised his wife, Paris, after his third fight with Deontay Wilder last October that he would quit but owed it to his fans to fight one more time on home soil.

But she said the 33-year-old might return for an undisputed world title fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk beat Joshua last September to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

Paris told BT Sport: "For Tyson to keep boxing, it just seems for one reason and I know in my heart, I think the only reason that Tyson will come back is for the unification fight."

Her husband, meanwhile, said: "This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King.

"And what a way to go out. I've won every belt there is to win, there's nothing more I can do, I've won every belt in the game."

But Fury himself also muddied the waters on a highly charged evening, saying he had Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in his sights after the Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter got into the ring during the celebrations.

"I want to have fun," he said. "I'm an entertainer and it's what I do best. Big Francis Ngannou is on my hit list in an exhibition fight."

If this was to be the last official bout of his colourful career, Fury went out with a bang, revelling in the passionate support of an adoring crowd.

Wembley rocked to the strains of Don McLean's American Pie as huge screens in the stadium showed images of his glittering career. Ever the showman, Fury entered the arena decked in the red and white of the English flag, before posing on a golden throne as fireworks pierced the darkness.

The giant 2.06m fighter then discarded his robe and jogged to the ring, where he dominated the fight before the decisive moment left Whyte, 34, on the floor and unable to continue.

In reflective mood, the champion paid tribute to promoter Frank Warren - Fury battled depression, drink and drug problems in the years after he beat Wladimir Klitschko to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts in 2015.

"Frank brought me back from the brink of death when everyone else was scared to get me in the ring," he said.

So is this really it? Can Fury resist the temptation to have a shot at becoming arguably the greatest British heavyweight of all time?

"I'm going to retire as the second heavyweight in history after Rocky Marciano to retire undefeated," Fury said.

But Lewis is clearly not calling time on Fury's career just yet, tweeting that the performance at Wembley "emphatically keeps him as the man to beat".

"He's already in a very exclusive club in boxing, but I look forward to welcoming him to the undisputed club," the 56-year-old said. "Let's get it done".

This is not the first time Fury has announced his retirement, only to come back for more.

