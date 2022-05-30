Muay thai: Safe Sport Commission investigating athletes' complaints of unfair practices

SINGAPORE - The Safe Sport Commission is investigating separate complaints from two muay thai athletes - Lena Tan and Bryan Tee - against national coach and team manager Robert Yap.

Tan, 35, is alleging that she was unfairly dropped from the national team and the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi, and that the subsequent appeal process against her exclusion was conducted in an unsafe manner by the Singapore Muay Thai Federation (SMF). Central to her claims are that she was "punched and kicked" during a physical assessment by Yap when her appeal was heard.