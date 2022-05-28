Muay Thai: 11th hour pullout from World C'ships upsets Singapore athletes

The IMFA Senior World Championships are taking place in Abu Dhabi until June 4, 2022. PHOTO: INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF MUAYTHAI ASSOCIATIONS/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - Bags packed, flight tickets and passport in hand, four Singaporean Muay Thai exponents were all set to don national colours for the May 26-June 4 International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Senior World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

But less than 24 hours before their departure, the four fighters were informed by their team manager Robert Yap that the trip had been cancelled. The incident left the quartet - Cheryl Gwa, Lee De Jun, Chai Kai Quan and Tan Xuan Yun - shell shocked.

