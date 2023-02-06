‘Most loving person I know’: Victoria Lee’s younger brother posts public tribute to late sister

SINGAPORE - Over a month after the sudden death of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Victoria Lee on Dec 26, her family continues to pay tribute to the teenager.

Younger brother Adrian Lee, 17, made his first public tribute after her death in an Instagram post on Jan 29. Posting a photo of the two as young children pulling cheeky faces, he captioned it: “Most loving person I know!”

The pair are from the Lee family who are synonymous with Singapore-based MMA outfit One Championship.

The other siblings include Angela, 26, One’s women’s Championship atomweight world champion and Christian, 24, who holds One’s men’s lightweight and welterweight titles.

News of Victoria’s death at the age of 18 in Hawaii was announced by Angela on Jan 8 and sparked an outpouring of grief and shock in the MMA world. The cause of death was not stated.

One’s chief Chatri Sityodtong said he was “heartbroken” by Lee’s passing and that he would remember her “for the beautiful and precious soul that she was”.

One Championship also released a video tribute to her on Jan 13, which was also aired during a live broadcast of One Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. Victoria had been due to fight in Bangkok on Jan 14.