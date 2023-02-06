‘Most loving person I know’: Victoria Lee’s younger brother posts public tribute to late sister

SINGAPORE - Over a month after the sudden death of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Victoria Lee on Dec 26, her family continues to pay tribute to the teenager.
Younger brother Adrian Lee, 17, made his first public tribute after her death in an Instagram post on Jan 29. Posting a photo of the two as young children pulling cheeky faces, he captioned it: “Most loving person I know!”
The pair are from the Lee family who are synonymous with Singapore-based MMA outfit One Championship.
The other siblings include Angela, 26, One’s women’s Championship atomweight world champion and Christian, 24, who holds One’s men’s lightweight and welterweight titles.
News of Victoria’s death at the age of 18 in Hawaii was announced by Angela on Jan 8 and sparked an outpouring of grief and shock in the MMA world. The cause of death was not stated.
One’s chief Chatri Sityodtong said he was “heartbroken” by Lee’s passing and that he would remember her “for the beautiful and precious soul that she was”.
One Championship also released a video tribute to her on Jan 13, which was also aired during a live broadcast of One Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. Victoria had been due to fight in Bangkok on Jan 14.
Adrian, 17, is the youngest of the family and is also a rising star in the MMA world. He came out victorious in his first amateur MMA title fight held in Hawaii in December 2022, in response to which Victoria wrote that she was “super proud of [her] little bro” in her final Instagram post on 18 December just days before her death.
Adrian’s siblings all made their pro debuts with One Championship after impressive runs as amateurs. They were all coached by their father Ken Lee at their family’s United MMA Hawaii Gym in Waipahu, which is now permanently closed after Victoria’s death.