MMA: UFC committed to delivering a 'bang' in S'pore return, says Dana White

SINGAPORE - The decision to make Singapore the destination for South-east Asia's first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view event was a "no brainer", said its president Dana White ahead of UFC 275 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (June 12).

The American added that the move, which marked the return of the world's top mixed martial arts (MMA) outfit to the Republic after a three-year pandemic-enforced hiatus, spoke to the commitment it has to building its brand in Singapore and Asia.