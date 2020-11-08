MMA: Teixeira submits Santos in UFC main event, calls for title shot

LAS VEGAS - Glover Teixeira wants a title fight for the first time in over six years after submitting Thiago Santos via rear-naked choke in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday (Nov 7).

The 41-year-old came back from Santos' heavy punches to end the contest at 1:49 of the third round.

His fifth straight win puts him on a 32-7 record and could give him a shot at the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz.

"Hard work and discipline all the time. If you want to be a champion, live like one, and don't slack," the Brazilian said.

"I've been in that situation before. I've been in that situation in training. It is what it is, man. I got hit with a couple shots, but I was able to recover. It's all about composure and seeing the situation... I think I'm a title contender. We'll see what happens."

He lost his first and only title fight to American Jon Jones in Baltimore at UFC 172 in April 2014.