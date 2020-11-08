MMA: Teixeira submits Santos in UFC main event, calls for title shot

Glover Teixeira of Brazil punches Thiago Santos of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, on Nov 7, 2020.PHOTO: ZUFFA LLC
LAS VEGAS - Glover Teixeira wants a title fight for the first time in over six years after submitting Thiago Santos via rear-naked choke in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday (Nov 7).

The 41-year-old came back from Santos' heavy punches to end the contest at 1:49 of the third round.

His fifth straight win puts him on a 32-7 record and could give him a shot at the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz.

"Hard work and discipline all the time. If you want to be a champion, live like one, and don't slack," the Brazilian said.

"I've been in that situation before. I've been in that situation in training. It is what it is, man. I got hit with a couple shots, but I was able to recover. It's all about composure and seeing the situation... I think I'm a title contender. We'll see what happens."

He lost his first and only title fight to American Jon Jones in Baltimore at UFC 172 in April 2014.

