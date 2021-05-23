MMA: Rob Font defeats Cody Garbrandt at UFC Fight Night

LAS VEGAS (REUTERS) - Rob Font landed nearly three times the amount of signature strikes in a unanimous-decision win over Cody Garbrandt in a bantamweight main event in Las Vegas on Saturday night (May 22).

Of Font's 183 strikes landed, 176 were significant and 145 of those landed to Garbrandt's head, leading to a 48-47, 50-45, 50-45 victory for Font (19-4).

"I can't go hook for hook with him," Font said afterwards. "I was preaching the whole time - stay disciplined. I really believe it's the best jab in UFC."

It was the fourth straight win for Font but his first as a headliner and he said: "This is huge. First main event, big opportunity and I think I passed it with flying colours."

Garbrandt dropped to 12-4.

Earlier, Carla Esparza stopped Yan Xiaonan by TKO at 2min 58sec of the second round by punches in a women's strawweight bout.

Other winners: Jared Vanderaa by unanimous decision; Norma Dumont by split decision; Ricardo Ramos by unanimous decision; and Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision.