MMA: Prepare to see Tate 2.0, says UFC's Miesha Tate on comeback fight

SINGAPORE - Having announced her retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) in November 2016 after a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205, Miesha Tate thought she had closed that chapter of her life for good.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion then swapped out her gloves for a microphone, working as an analyst and commentator. In 2018, she joined Singapore-based MMA organisation One Championship as its vice-president and worked there for about a year and a half.