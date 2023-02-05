MMA: McGregor to make UFC return against Chandler, as coach then fighter

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will compete against lightweight Michael Chandler as coaches in the upcoming season of “The Ultimate Fighter” – then square off against him in the Irishman’s return to the promotion.

UFC president Dana White said in a video posted to social media on Saturday that the date and place of the bout would be announced later. The McGregor-Chandler fight will be a pay-per-view event on ESPN+, he said.

“The Ultimate Fighter”, heading into its 31st season, will begin on May 30 and end on Aug 15. This is McGregor’s second turn as coach of TUF, previously taking a turn in 2015.

McGregor, a former lightweight and featherweight champion, has a 22-6 career record. He last fought on July 10, 2021, in a rematch against Dustin Poirier and broke his left leg.

The 34-year-old has won just one of his past four bouts, beating Donald Cerrone in a first-round knockout on Jan. 18, 2020.

He lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission on Oct. 6, 2018, and to Poirier on Jan 23, 2021.

Chandler (23-8) won three Bellator lightweight championships before moving to UFC in 2021. The 36-year-old American has won just two of his five UFC fights.

He lost to Poirier last November, to Justin Gaethje the previous November and to Charles Oliveira in May 2021. He defeated Dan Hooker in his UFC debut in January 2021 and Tony Ferguson in May 2022. REUTERS