MMA: Khamzat Chimaev out of UFC 'Fight Island' headliner

ABU DHABI (REUTERS) - Just over three weeks from a much-anticipated headliner bout at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night 183, the match-up between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards at 170 pounds (77kg) was called off yet again.

Chimaev was forced to withdraw, although no official reasons was given, from the fight that was set for Jan 20 in Abu Dhabi.

Briton Edwards reportedly lost 12 pounds during a recent bout with Covid-19 that caused the original fight on Dec 19 to be postponed.

The UFC could decide to replace Swede Chimaev or postpone the fight yet again.

Chimaev is 9-0 in mixed martial arts (MMA) and 3-0 in UFC and was set to face Edwards (18-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC), who has been out since July of 2019 after he got the best of Rafael dos Anjos.

Edwards, who is sitting on an eight-fight winning streak, had been foiled in his attempts to fight in 2020 because of Covid-19 restrictions, until he finally was matched up with the emerging Chimaev.