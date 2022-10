LAS VEGAS - Alexa Grasso defeated Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision in their flyweight bout at the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Grasso took the cards 49-46, 49-46, 50-45 to earn her fourth straight victory.

She improved to 15-3. Araujo fell to 11-4.

"Four in a row... I feel so happy," Grasso said.

Grasso landed 193 strikes - 153 significant - to 148 and 126, respectively, for Araujo. REUTERS