Mixed Martial Arts-Rousey's return against Carano draws record US audience on Netflix

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May 20 - Netflix’s debut live Mixed Martial Arts broadcast, featuring Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano's comeback, had a peak viewership of nearly 17 million, the streaming company reported on Tuesday.

• The event running under the banner of Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotion in Inglewood, California, peaked at 11.6 million viewers in the U.S., while the card averaged 9.3 million, surpassing the previous record of 8.8 million set in 2011 for UFC on Fox 1.

• Rousey's return after a decade away from the cage gave fans in attendance and viewers worldwide only a quick glimpse of the 39-year-old in action with a 17-second win over Carano, nailing her signature armbar submission before quitting the sport for good.

• The Olympics judo medallist and former WWE star was the UFC's first female bantamweight champion and first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

• Rousey took on the 44-year-old Carano, who hadn't fought in 17 years since a 2009 loss to Cris Cyborg, and is now better known as an actor. REUTERS