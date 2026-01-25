Mixed Martial Arts-Gaethje beats Pimblett in brutal UFC slugfest

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 24 - Justin Gaethje survived a five-round war with a relentless Paddy Pimblett to claim the interim UFC lightweight championship by unanimous decision in a bloody and bruising UFC 324 main event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The experienced American's win put an end to Briton Pimblett's seven-fight winning run in the UFC, but Gaethje paid tribute to the Liverpool fighter's durability and heart.

"Now that Scouser does not get knocked down," he said after judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46.

"He is very dangerous, got great timing... young kid, dangerous kid. I had to steal his momentum and his confidence."

Pimblett struck first in the opening round but the tide quickly turned when Gaethje cracked him with a heavy left. The American followed him to the mat with punishing ground strikes before the Briton scrambled back to his feet.

A right hand dropped Pimblett to the canvas again in the second and he was lucky to survive the round as Gaethje pounded away until the horn sounded.

However, despite bleeding from the nose and cuts to his face, Pimblett strung together some clean flurries in the third that had Gaethje wobbling, with the round briefly paused after a low blow had the 37-year-old American grimacing.

The fourth round swung back in Gaethje’s favour after he absorbed some early pressure, repeatedly finding his target with heavy right hands.

The roaring crowd were on their feet as the final round began and an early slip from Gaethje opened the door for Pimblett, who unloaded a barrage of punches.

Gaethje answered in trademark fashion with a booming right hand and both fighters pushed hard for the finish, with Pimblett closing with a strong final burst.

Pimblett showed grace in defeat.

"I know how tough I am, I don't need to prove it to anyone. I wanted to leave with that belt, but there's no other man I'd rather lose to than 'The Highlight'," Pimblett said.

"Gaethje is someone I've loved watching growing up, watching the UFC. It shows why he's a legend right there. I thought 48-47 was a fair scorecard.

"You live and you learn. I'm 31. I'll be back better, it's as simple as that. You haven't seen the last of me." REUTERS