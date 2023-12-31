Joseph Parker deserves another chance against Anthony Joshua, says promoter

LONDON – Joseph Parker, who upset former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on Dec 23, deserves a shot at a rematch with another former champion in Anthony Joshua, according to the Kiwi’s trainer.

Joshua had been set to fight Wilder next, but Parker threw a spanner in those plans by comprehensively beating the American in Riyadh. Former Olympic champion Joshua co-headlined the same card, beating Otto Wallin.

Joshua beat Parker in Cardiff in March 2018 by unanimous decision. It was one of just three defeats in the 31-year-old New Zealander’s 37-fight professional career. Joshua, too, has just three losses in pro boxing.

Parker’s win moved him up to No. 3 in BoxRec’s heavyweight rankings, leapfrogging Tyson Fury. Only top-ranked Oleksandr Usyk and Joshua sit above him.

Fury will face Usyk in February in a fight to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Parker’s promoter David Higgins told Sky Sports: “Joseph has earned that fight in my opinion and the Saudis would see merit in Parker against Anthony Joshua.

“It might not be next. There might be a bit more work to do but I think that’s the fight fans want to see. It’s a merit-based fight...

“We’ll fight Anthony Joshua in a heartbeat... I can’t speak for their (Joshua) team, but they are probably trying to rebuild to a point and have a big fight against the likes of Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk...

“Maybe Joseph, especially after the way he handled his business with Wilder, is probably seen as high risk.”

An eventual fight with the winner of Usyk-Fury seems the goal for Joshua, but for now, it seems Parker may not get his wish – a bout with Croat heavyweight Filip Hrgovic for the IBF (International Boxing Federation) title seems likely as the Briton’s next bout.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said after his fighter’s victory in Saudi Arabia: “It was a tough decision between the championship and Wilder.

“We signed for Wilder, he lost tonight. But maybe it’s a blessing because he (Joshua) wants to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

“Now it’s gonna be AJ v Hrgovic for the world title.”

And after that, Joshua wants a shot at Fury, whom he has never faced. Asked about who he wanted to fight next, he was unequivocal: “100 per cent Tyson Fury, but I’m not dodging Hrgovic, by the way. I’ll fight Hrgovic as well.”

Joshua fought Usyk in 2021 and 2022 and lost both fights.

Hearn added: “If Tyson Fury can beat Oleksandr Usyk, then I’d love to see him fight Tyson Fury. I’d love that fight.

“I hope that Tyson can be triumphant in that fight, but we’ll go away now – obviously coming into tonight, we had our plans for March, but now we reassess.”